CPI(M) petitions Collector on banners

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has requested the District Collector to take immediate steps to remove banners and flags placed in public places as part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Puducherry on April 24.

CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam, in a letter to the Collector on Tuesday, said even two days after the Home Minister visited the territory, banners and flagpoles welcoming Mr. Shah continued to remain in public places. The publicity materials erected along the roads by the BJP workers were causing hindrance to traffic, he said.

The banners were displayed despite a ban on putting up such publicity materials in public places. Even large decorative arches constructed during the Minister’s visit were yet to be removed. They were causing obstruction to the free flow of vehicles, he added.