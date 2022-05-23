CPI(M) organises protest to highlight plight of unorganised workers

Delegation meets Collector E. Vallavan and submits memorandum to highlight issues

A large number of people, especially those belonging to the unorganised sector, on Monday took part in a rally organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to highlight their grievances.

CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam said the rally was held to press for issuance of patta and construction of tenements for those residing in tenements. Around 30,000 people working in unorganised sector are living in rented houses in the Union Territory. The government should work out a plan to construct tenements for the people, he said.

The rally was also held to highlight the poor living condition of people living in Madhuraveeran Sandhu in T. V. Nagar. Around 57 families are living in the area without basic amenities.

A delegation of CPI (M) leaders also met District Collector E. Vallavan and submitted a memorandum to highlight issues of marginalised sections of the society in Union Territory.