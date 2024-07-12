CPI(M) meet to deliberate on PDS-linked food insecurity, drug menace

The deterioration in food security linked to closure of ration shops and rising alcohol and drug menace during the three years of NDA rule will be among the themes of a conference convened by the CPI(M) unit here on Tuesday.

The conference, scheduled at the Jiva Thidal, will have U. Vasuki, CPI(M) central committee member, as a key speaker.

R. Rajangam, CPI(M) secretary, said the PDS programme, which was in place to ensure food security for all, insulate the underprivileged from price fluctuations in the open market and to ensure support price for grains procured from farmers, had been systematically weakened over recent years.

While ration shops were shuttered since 2015 during the previous term (2011-2016) of the AINRC government-led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, as it fell in line with the Central policy of Direct Benefit Transfer of cash in lieu of rice. During that term, the distribution of cash was only for a period of 18 months. The succeeding Congress government, which tried to provide rice, was compelled to align with Central policy.

The Chief Minister, who had promised to reopen ration shops to distribute six essential commodities, had failed to do so. The common reading was that this was one of the important factors for the defeat of the ruling alliance in the elections to the Puducherry Lok Sabha, Mr. Rajangam said.

On the other hand, the Rangasamy government was on a spree of issuing resto bar licences amid a proliferation of drugs such as cannabis and heroin. These policies have gone hand-in-hand with increase in alcohol and drug related crimes and law and order problems, he added.

The conference, which will highlight these issues, will also focus on the push to privatise public sector assets.