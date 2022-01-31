CPI(M) flays CM on power privatisation issue

‘Rangasamy should break his silence’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday questioned Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for maintaining silence on the issue of power privatisation.

CPI(M) Puducherry secretary R. Rajangam said the Chief Minister had not made any comment on the Centre’s move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

“The Centre is trying to sell the property owned by the people of Puducherry to the friends of the BJP,” he said. “The silence of the Chief Minister on the issue has raised apprehensions in people’s minds. The Chief Minister should break his silence,” he added. The government should be ready to shoulder the responsibility of the hardship that people might face due to the strike by the Electricity Department staff, he said.