CPI(M) flays Centre for lifting ban on public servants from being members of RSS

Published - July 23, 2024 06:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
G. Ramakrishnan

G. Ramakrishnan

CPI(M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan has flayed the Union government for its decision to lift a 58-year-old ban on public servants from being members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said the Centre’s decision was aimed at getting control over the bureaucracy. The Union government wanted to create a bureaucracy committed to the ideology of the BJP, he said. He also urged the government to withdraw the three new Criminal Laws. The new laws came into effect from July 1 without holding proper discussion in Parliament or in consultation with the States.

Welcoming the announcement of Puducherry government to re-open ration shops, he said the CPI(M) was in the forefront of agitations in the past several years demanding opening of the ration shops.

