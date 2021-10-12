CPI(M) dissociates itself from bandh called by SDPA

PUDUCHERRY

12 October 2021 00:35 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), a key ally of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance, on Monday dissociated itself from the bandh call given by SDPA constituents Congress, DMK, CPI and VCK.

Tamil Nadu State Committee member of CPI (M) V. Perumal told The Hindu that the party wanted the election to the local bodies conducted at the earliest. But the party was also of the view that the mistakes in the reservation policy must be corrected before the poll.

All the other issues could be sorted out after the election, he said.

The CPI (M) was also of the opinion that the government was not keen to hold the local bodies election.