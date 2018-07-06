CPI(M) describes ruling as ‘historic’

more-in

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Puducherry unit has described the Supreme Court judgment on the powers of the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi as “historic”.

R. Rajangam, State Secretary, CPI (M), said that this judgment would keep a check on the self-styled work of the Governors. It had upheld the values of the Constitution and emphasised the need for federalism.

He said the conflicts between the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister had badly affected the people’s welfare and Union Territory’s development.