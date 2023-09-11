CPI(M) demands strict action against culprits in NRHM substandard medicine case

September 11, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The CPI(M) in Puducherry has demanded strict action against the health officials involved in the alleged corruption in the procurement of substandard medicines for the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

In a statement, R. Rajangam, CPI(M) State secretary, said the fraudulence in the Health Department had come to light when the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) registered a case against a former contract worker and officials of the NRHM for corruption and malpractice in the purchase of iron folic acid tablets, calcium tablets, iron sucrose injections and oral glucose for patients, including pregnant women, for distribution at primary and community health centres and educational institutions.

He pointed out that in another recent instance, there were complaints that medicines supplied by the Villianur primary health centre were substandard and expired.

Pointing out that the complaint about the medicines in the NRHM had surfaced in 2019, when pregnant women and children who consumed the nutritional tablets experienced vomiting and fainting, the Mr. Rajangam alleged that the delay in registering a complaint indicated an attempted cover-up.

The corruption in the purchase of medicines and the adverse effects of their intake would cause the people to lose trust in the State healthcare system and could cause them to opt for pricey private treatments, he added.

Against the backdrop of rising complaints about opaqueness in the procurement of medical equipment and medicines for government hospitals and payment of commissions to drug companies, the AINRC-BJP government should no longer ignore the concerns of the public and bring to book culprits involved in acts that endanger the health of people, including pregnant women and children, Mr. Rajangam said.

The CPI(M) has planned to protest on the issue and highlight the disparities in remuneration provided to contract doctors and demand the filling of vacancies in State health services.

