CPI(M) demands several measures targeted at underprivileged sections

Besides ex gratia for families who breadwinners died of COVID-19, the party has suggested payment of a monthly allowance and supply of free grain to unorganised sector workers

The CPI(M) has demanded ex gratia to the family of COVID-19 victims who were the sole bread-winners.

In a letter to the Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, party State secretary S. Rajangam suggested a monthly allowance to the families of income earners who have died of COVID-19. The government should adopt children who lost their parents and provide them with all the assistance they need, he said.

Pointing out that ordinary people and daily wage labourers were in doldrums owing to the extended lockdown, he urged the government to provide 10 kg of food grains to unorganised workers and the poor at ₹7,500 per person per month.

He called for a temporarily ban on the recovery of debts by private financial institutions and banks and waiver of interest for the period of the pandemic. Electricity tariff hikes should be withheld and various housing taxes and vehicle insurance should be abolished, Mr. Rajangam said.

Flagging the rising number of deaths, the CPI(M) leader demanded the constitution of a panel of medical experts to treat patients who required intensive hospital care. That there was such a high mortality rate in the U.T. which houses nine medical colleges was a cause for concern, he said.

He wanted the government to immediately take steps to appoint more doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, judiciously dispense life-saving medicines to the needy and address the shortage of oxygen/ICU beds.

Pointing out that scores of healthcare workers and paramedics had been infected, and many had died, Mr. Rajangam said it was callousness on the part of the government not to clear the unpaid salary of contract doctors and ASHA workers for the past few months.

He called for intensifying the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group as part of pandemic control measures.