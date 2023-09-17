ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands ex gratia to kin of dengue victims in Puducherry

September 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

R. Rajangam has urged the government to tone up medicine stocks and ramp up health resources on a war footing

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The CPI(M) in Puducherry has called for awarding ex gratia to the kin of two patients who died of dengue last week.

In a statement, R. Rajangam, Puducherry CPI(M) State secretary, urged the government to tone up medicine stocks and ramp up health resources on a war footing to prevent more deaths amid a surge in dengue incidence this monsoon season.

Last week, Puducherry recorded the deaths due to dengue of a 28-year-old woman and 19-year-old girl. The health department had also flagged a jump in dengue cases with the onset of monsoon and advised the public to prevent water collecting in any container in household premises and to seek early treatment for fever or joint pain.

The CPI(M) leader also asked the administration to streamline garbage clearance, de-silting and fogging operations as part of vector control measures against the virus which was spread by mosquitoes.

The CPI has also called on the Chief Minister, who handles health, to strengthen public health infrastructure in the wake of the spurt in dengue infections.

CPI State secretary AM. Saleem alleged that at both the Rajiv Gandhi Children Hospital and General Hospital, scores of patients, mostly children, were being returned without medical treatment due to non availability of medicines. Besides, with hundreds of health workers posts lying vacant without any scope of recruitment, he wondered how the government would be able to control the outbreak of diseases.

