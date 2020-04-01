CPI(M) demands direct relief for daily wagers, street vendors

The Communist Party of India (M) has urged the Puducherry Government to provide a overall package to daily wagers, street vendors and those from the unorganised sector in the wake of the current lockdown due to COVID-19.

In a memorandum addressed to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, R. Rajangam, secretary of CPI (M) said the government should come to the aid of daily wagers and provide them with direct relief.

“The government’s announcement of ₹2,000 as direct cash transfer to the bank accounts of all cardholders is hardly adequate to meet their requirements. The amount should be disbursed immediately,” he said.

Mr. Rajangam said that neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala had increased the allocation of essential items through the Public Distribution System (PDS) and have initiated steps to ensure widespread coverage of the needy sections.

The Puducherry government should also emulate them and provide them with direct relief at the time of this crisis, he said. The government should immediately intervene and ensure that the Central allocation of rice and other essential commodities is provided to them without further delay, he added.