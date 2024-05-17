GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) complains to EC on appointments made in universities violating MCC

Published - May 17, 2024 11:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) in Puducherry has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, flagging the numerous appointments being made at the helm of higher education institutions while the model code of conduct was in force for the Parliamentary elections.

In the complaint addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, R. Rajangam, CPI(M) State secretary in Puducherry said the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has been effecting spree of appointments to the posts of Vice Chancellors/Directors for central universities and centrally-funded higher education institutions in complete disregard for the model code.

In line with this, the CPI(M) said the Department of Higher Education was understood to have scheduled an interview for the post of Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry Central University.

Flagging what it termed as ‘appalling haste’ with which the recruitment is being done, including for the top post in the Pondicherry University, by an outgoing government, the CPI(M) sought the ECI’s intervention in advising the Education Ministry to refrain from conducting the interview until the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, as there was no urgency for the appointment of VC for the Pondicherry University.

