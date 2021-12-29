CPI(M) cadre protest over privatisation

Cadre belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday formed a human chain at several places in the Union Territory as a mark of protest against the privatisation of the Electricity Department and to highlight various other demands.

The party’s local unit secretary R. Rajangam, in a statement, said the human chain was formed to highlight demands, including keeping electricity distribution in the Union Territory under the territorial administration’s control, filling around 10,000 vacancies in government departments and setting up industrial units on government-acquired lands to create jobs. CPI(M) leaders Sudha Sundararaman, T. Murugan and V. Perumal also joined the party workers.