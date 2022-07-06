CPI(M) blames government negligence for cholera outbreak in Karaikal

Party leader urges administration to modernise water distribution and sewage infrastructure in the region

Party leader urges administration to modernise water distribution and sewage infrastructure in the region

The CPI(M) has blamed the negligence of the government for the cholera outbreak in Karaikal. In a statement, CPI (M) Puducherry secretary R. Rajangam said the outbreak of cholera and diarrhoeal disease had affected and led to hospitalisation of hundreds of people in the region after consumption of highly contaminated water. The incident had set off panic among residents in Karaikal, he added. Pointing out that it had been a year since the ruling NR Congress-BJP coalition government took charge in the Union Territory promising several welfare schemes, Mr. Rajangam said in reality the administration had failed to deliver on many fronts. The epidemic in Karaikal illustrated the failure of the administration to provide even safe drinking water in the region, he said. Calling for authorities to realise that the outbreak in Karaikal was caused by the dependence on antiquated water supply and sewerage systems, he urged the government to immediately modernise the water distribution and sewerage infrastructure in the region. The incident should also serve as an eye opener for the administration in addressing water quality issues elsewhere, including in Puducherry, where several areas have reported brownish water. He wanted the government to immediately carryout inspections of reservoir tanks and distribution networks and replace the outdated pipelines to ensure safe drinking water to the public., the CPI(M) leader said