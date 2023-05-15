CPI(M) asks Rangasamy to exit BJP alliance

May 15, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The CPI(M) has asked Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to learn the lessons from the BJP’s drubbing in the Karnataka Assembly election and prepare to pull the AINRC out of its alliance with the saffron party.

CPI(M) State secretary R. Rajangam said Mr. Rangasamy should be cognisant of the fact that following the people’s verdict in Karnataka, the BJP was in power only in Puducherry in the entire southern part of the country, thanks to its alliance with the AINRC.

“The Chief Minister should learn the lesson (from the election in Karnataka) where the people rejected the misrule and the toxic sectarian propaganda of the BJP, led by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and exit the alliance with the coalition partner,” Mr. Rajangam said.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that even in Puducherry, the BJP resorted to undemocratic methods of destabilising the previous Congress government to form the coalition government with Mr. Rangasamy’s AINRC. During the Congress regime, the BJP government at the Centre worked in nefarious ways to cripple (then Chief Minister) Mr. Narayanasamy’s government, by not allocating funds and getting then Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to paralyse the welfare programmes and operate a parallel regime, Mr. Rajangam alleged.

By entering into an alliance with a party like the BJP to form the government, Mr. Rangasamy had placed Chief Ministership above the interests of the people of Puducherry, the CPI(M) leader said.

It was apparent during the two years of the NDA government in Puducherry that the BJP was bent on selling public assets, from power distribution to cooperative mills, while ration shops remained shut, the PRTC was pushed to the brink and the city was opened up to allow as many as 500 resto bars, Mr. Rajangam said.