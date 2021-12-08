Puducherry

CPI workers stage protest in the U.T.

Highlighting failures: CPI cadre protesting against the AINRC-led NDA alliance in the Union Territory on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Workers belonging to the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest to highlight the failures of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

Party workers staged the protest at Lawspet, Nellithope, Mudaliarpet, Ariyankuppam, Villianur and Thattanchavady constituencies as part of the CPI’s decision to expose the failures of the NDA government in the Union Territory. Party secretary A. M. Saleem staged the protest at Nellithope. He said in the days to come, the party workers would stage the agitation in the remaining constituencies. Mr. Saleem said the NDA government had failed to provide civic amenities, including repair of damaged roads. The government also failed to open the Public Distribution Outlets and provide rain relief to the affected persons.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2021 10:53:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cpi-workers-stage-protest-in-the-ut/article37904187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY