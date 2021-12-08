CPI workers stage protest in the U.T.

Party secretary says it is to expose the failures of the AINRC-led NDA alliance

Workers belonging to the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest to highlight the failures of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

Party workers staged the protest at Lawspet, Nellithope, Mudaliarpet, Ariyankuppam, Villianur and Thattanchavady constituencies as part of the CPI’s decision to expose the failures of the NDA government in the Union Territory. Party secretary A. M. Saleem staged the protest at Nellithope. He said in the days to come, the party workers would stage the agitation in the remaining constituencies. Mr. Saleem said the NDA government had failed to provide civic amenities, including repair of damaged roads. The government also failed to open the Public Distribution Outlets and provide rain relief to the affected persons.