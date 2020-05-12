CPI workers stage protest in Puducherry seeking more Central funds

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday organised demonstrations at 50 centres across the Union Territory to press their demands, including more Central funds.

Considering the lockdown stipulations, the party cadre staged a protest near their place of residence by maintaining personal distance.

The party at its executive meeting on Monday had passed a resolution urging Centre to release more funds

CPI secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said a resolution requesting the territorial administration to cut the salary of senior bureaucrats and police officers was passed at the meeting.

The meeting also requested the government not to lift the ban on sale of liquor till the lockdown ended.

As a step towards controlling expenditure, the government should cut the salary of IAS, IPS and Group A officers. The lower level officers should be spared from salary cuts, he added.

The government should also provide ₹5,500 to each of the ration card holders to compensate the loss of livelihood due to the lockdown, he said.

The party wanted revival of the Public Distribution System in U.T. and also release of free rice to yellow ration card holders through PDS outlets.