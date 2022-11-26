CPI urges Rangasamy to pull out of alliance with BJP

November 26, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The party in a resolution stresses the need to put up a joint fight for Statehood and says the Chief Minister should call for an all party meeting to discuss ways to jointly fight for it

The Hindu Bureau

CPI National secretary Azeez Pasha, local unit secretary A. M Saleem and others taking part in the party’s council meeting held in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India on Saturday urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to end his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for putting up a united fight for Statehood.

“The BJP is against Statehood for the Union Territory. The Chief Minister cannot fight for Statehood if he continues his alliance with BJP. The Chief Minister’s recent statement that the Union Territory could not progress without Statehood shows his frustration of having an alliance with the BJP,” the CPI said, in one of the resolutions adopted at its council meeting held here.

Stressing the need to put up a joint fight for Statehood, the CPI said the Chief Minister should call for an all party meeting to discuss ways to jointly fight for Statehood. “Except BJP, all political parties in the Union Territory wanted Statehood and if the Chief Minister is really concerned about the welfare and development of the Union Territory, he should leave the BJP. The BJP is against federalism and protecting the rights of States,” the party said in its resolution.

In another resolution, the party urged the government to abandon its plans to privatise the Electricity Department. The party condemned the penalising of employees of the department who took part in the agitation against privatisation of the power sector.

CPI also urged the government to reimburse the tuition fee of students sponsored by the Centralised Admission Committee and hold elections in co-operative institutions.

The party has decided to organise protests to highlight the deficiencies in the functioning of healthcare centres. The government hospitals, including the GH, are functioning without adequate staff and medicines, the resolution said.

Party national secretary Azeez Pasha and local unit secretary A. M Saleem participated in the council meeting.

