CPI urges Puducherry government to address deficiency of services at Karaikal GH

The Communist Party of India has demanded immediate steps to address deficiency of services at the Government General Hospital at Karaikal.

The state executive committee meeting of the party held on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding immediate appointment of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and procurement of essential medical equipment at the GH.

The deficiencies in the functioning of the GH came to light following the death of a school student due to poisoning at Karaikal. People of the region have complained about lack of facilities in GH, party secretary A. M Saleem said.

The party urged the government to prevail upon JIPMER to render their medical services to people of Karaikal. The CPI has demanded posting of adequate police personnel in Madhagadipet area to prevent accidents and also measures to prevent disruption of power supply.

There have been unscheduled power cuts in the recent times. The long hours of power disruption was causing hardship to people, the party resolution said.