CPI urges Lt. Governor to persuade Pondicherry University to conduct online examinations

Saleem cites colleges in Tamil Nadu which conducted online exams owing to pandemic

The Communist Party of India has requested the Lt. Governor to prevail upon the Pondicherry University to conduct the semester examinations online for students in affiliated colleges.

Party secretary A.M Saleem, in a statement, said the students affiliated to PU had been demanding that semester examinations be conducted online as in Tamil Nadu owing to the pandemic.

Colleges in Tamil Nadu had conducted semester exams online. Even the Puducherry Law College conducted online exams. The PU had directed its affiliated colleges to conduct exams physically, he said.

Students belonging to the affiliated colleges had been staging protest demanding online examination. The students also met the Lt. Governor and Education Minister seeking their intervention, he said.

“The Vice Chancellor is refusing to honour the directions of even Lt. Governor. He is also not considering the demand that 25% reservation be provided to local students in all courses,” Mr. Saleem said.