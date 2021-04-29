Puducherry

CPI urges govt. to provide ₹5,000 in aid

The Communist Party of India has urged the administration to disburse ₹5,000 and 5 kg rice as assistance to families affected by the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, in a statement on Wednesday, said the restrictions imposed by the administration had impacted daily earnings of a large section of the people.

Daily wage workers, traders and shop employees had lost their earnings due to the restrictions.

He urged the administration to recruit additional doctors, nurses and para medical staff to provide better care to COVID-19 patients. The administration should also ensure adequate stock of medicines, he added.

