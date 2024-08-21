ADVERTISEMENT

CPI urges govt. not to attend meeting on power privatisation

Updated - August 21, 2024 10:59 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested the Puducherry government not to take any decision that would help the Centre privatise the Electricity Department.

Party secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said the Ministry of Home Affairs has convened a meeting on Thursday to review the progress of privatisation of the Electricity Departments in Union Territories. The MHA has communicated to the Chief Secretaries of U.T.s about the review meeting planned through video conferencing, he said.

Mr. Saleem requested the government not to participate in the meeting so that it would send a strong message to Centre about the stand of Puducherry against the privatisation of power sector, he added.

