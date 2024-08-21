CPI urges govt. not to attend meeting on power privatisation

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested the Puducherry government not to take any decision that would help the Centre privatise the Electricity Department.

Party secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said the Ministry of Home Affairs has convened a meeting on Thursday to review the progress of privatisation of the Electricity Departments in Union Territories. The MHA has communicated to the Chief Secretaries of U.T.s about the review meeting planned through video conferencing, he said.

Mr. Saleem requested the government not to participate in the meeting so that it would send a strong message to Centre about the stand of Puducherry against the privatisation of power sector, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.