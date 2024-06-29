ADVERTISEMENT

CPI urges government not to implement EWS quota for admission to professional courses

Published - June 29, 2024 03:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Chief Minister had promised to look into the EWS quota issue when a delegation of leaders belonging to various Opposition parties and social organisations called on him on November 4, 2022. 

Rajesh B Nair

CPI Puducherry unit secretary A.M. Saleem. FIle | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Communist Party of India Puducherry secretary A.M Saleem has urged the AINRC-BJP government not to implement 10% reservation policy for the ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS) of the society for admission to professional courses this academic year. 

In a statement, he said political parties in Puducherry have been opposing the EWS quota as they consider the policy to be against social justice. The act confers rights on the States to decide on the implementation of 10% quota in government jobs and education. The Tamil Nadu government has refrained from introducing it in the State, he said.

“Puducherry is identical with Tamil Nadu in the spheres of linguistics, culture and social order. The implementation of the quota in Puducherry will impact the educational aspirations of students belonging to socially disadvantaged sections of the society, “ the CPI leader said. 

The Chief Minister had promised to look into the EWS quota issue when a delegation of leaders belonging to various Opposition parties and social organisations called on him on November 4, 2022. The Chief Minister should take a decision immediately not to implement the quota as Centac has begun admission process. The implementation of the quota would deprive students from marginalised sections seat in professional courses, he claimed.

