Puducherry

CPI urges Chief Minister to constitute committee to probe rice smuggling

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 28, 2022 20:31 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:31 IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested the Chief Minister to constitute a committee to probe the recent incident of smuggling of ration rice.

Party secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said the arrest for four persons while trying to smuggle rice from a PDS outlet was a serious issue. The accused persons have confessed to buying rice from a PDS outlet at Solai Nagar. The vehicle used to smuggle the rice had the sticker of Puducherry Education Department, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We cannot just leave the case as the handiwork of four individuals. Attempts are being made to cover up the entire case. So, the Chief Minister should intervene and constitute a committee for a detailed probe,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...