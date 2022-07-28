CPI urges Chief Minister to constitute committee to probe rice smuggling

Attempt to smuggle rice from a PDS outlet is a serious issue, says party secretary

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested the Chief Minister to constitute a committee to probe the recent incident of smuggling of ration rice.

Party secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said the arrest for four persons while trying to smuggle rice from a PDS outlet was a serious issue. The accused persons have confessed to buying rice from a PDS outlet at Solai Nagar. The vehicle used to smuggle the rice had the sticker of Puducherry Education Department, he said.

“We cannot just leave the case as the handiwork of four individuals. Attempts are being made to cover up the entire case. So, the Chief Minister should intervene and constitute a committee for a detailed probe,” he added.