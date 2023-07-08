CPI urges Centre to include Puducherry under PM MITRA textile scheme

July 08, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Centre to include the Union Territory under the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) park scheme.

In a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, party secretary A. M. Saleem said Puducherry has a good history of textile mills that once thrived in the region, providing hundreds of jobs to local residents. The establishment of textile parks under PM MITRA would suit the conditions prevailing in Puducherry, he said adding that the revival of the textile sector would contribute to the socio-economic development of the UT.

The party also brought to the knowledge of the Finance Minister, the non-payment of salaries to hundreds of workers in government-run cooperative societies. Mismanagement and corruption have pushed around 40 societies to the red, and they have not been able to pay salaries to their workers for about 14 months, the memorandum said.

“Around 10,000 families are dependent on these societies for their survival. We request the Union government to provide a comprehensive package to revive the societies and corporations. The revival of these institutions will help in enhancing the revenue of the government,” Mr. Saleem said.

The party also urged the Centre to prevail upon the territorial administration to rework the concession agreement with the Adani Group, the new developer of the Karaikal Port. The Union Territory should get a good percentage of the dividend from the total turnover, the memorandum said.