CPI terms budget ‘hollow’

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 22, 2022 20:32 IST

Terming the budget ‘hollow,’ secretary of Puducherry unit of Communist Party of India, A. M. Saleem, on Monday said the reduced Budgetary support showed the negative attitude of the BJP-led Central government towards the Union Territory.

Mr. Saleem in a statement said the Central assistance for the year was only ₹1,729 crore. Major part of the Budget expenses had to be met through own resources and borrowings. The additional borrowings would only increase the debt burden of the Union Territory, he said.

“Most of the schemes announced by the Chief Minister are only a repetition. He was compelled to repeat the same schemes due to the delay in sanctioning the Budget by the Centre. The BJP has betrayed the people of the Union Territory,” he added.

