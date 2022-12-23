CPI takes out padayatra in U.T. to highlight govt.’s ‘failure’

December 23, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

CPI volunteers carrying out a signature campaign against the AINRC-led government in the Union Territory on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has commenced a padayatra in all the Assembly constituencies to highlight the “failure of the AINRC-led NDA government” in the Union Territory.

The padayatra began in the Ariankuppam Assembly constituency.

The aim was to highlight the “failure of the government” in addressing basic necessities of the people, including relaying of road and reopening of ration shops. The party said it had decided to educate the people on the non-fulfilment of electoral promises made by the AINRC and the BJP in the Union Territory.

The CPI workers are also collecting signature from the public to garner support for Statehood.

