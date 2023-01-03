ADVERTISEMENT

CPI submits memorandum on reopening of PDS outlets

January 03, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A CPI delegation submitting a memorandum to Minister for Civil Supplies A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar demanding reopening of PDS outlets in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Communist Party of India on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar demanding reopening of Public Distribution System outlets in the Union Territory.

A delegation, led by party secretary A. M Saleem, submitted the memorandum to the Minister in his chamber. The Union Government had started the Direct Benefit Transfer mode for free rice in the Union Territory on a trial basis a few years ago. However, the DBT mode continues even now, the memorandum said.

The continuation of DBT mode had resulted in the closure of ration shops and caused disruption in the supply of essentials, including wheat, palmoline, sugar and other items through PDS outlets in the Union Territory.

Now, the Centre had decided to extend free supply of food grains to 81 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act for one more year. The territorial administration should use the opportunity to reopen ration shops for distribution of rice to beneficiaries instead of remitting money into their accounts, he added.

The ration shop owners had formed a cooperative society and used to procure food items from the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation at a subsidised rate of 30%. The Minister should engage the cooperative society for distribution of rice through the PDS outlets, he added.

Former legislator N. Kalainathan and AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam were also present.

