CPI stages protest in Karaikal on the issue of port takeover

April 29, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India on Friday staged a protest on the issue of Adani group taking over the port at Karaikal. The Puducherry unit of the CPI organised the protest in front of the port.

Party secretary A. M. Saleem in a statement here said the All India N. R. Congress - BJP government remained silent on the takeover of the port by the Adani group. The government should now remain cautious of the takeover following the adverse reports about the group. The government should intervene early to renegotiate for signing a fresh agreement with the company for making certain conditions, the party said.

The government should insist for a 2% cent cess from its operations to augment the Union Territory’s own resources. The Union Territory could generate a revenue of around ₹1,000 crore annually through the cess, he added.

The economic scenario of Karaikal and areas adjoining the region has changed after the Union Territory signed the agreement with the initial operator of the port. So obviously, the new operator was going to make more profit from its operations, Mr. Saleem said.

He also urged the government to include a clause in the new agreement mandating the group to recruit from people registered with the Employment Exchange of Puducherry. Former Minister R. Viswanathan and party assistant secretary Sethu Selvam were among those who participated in the agitation.