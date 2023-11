November 27, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY:

The Communist Party of India on Monday staged a protest to highlight the plight of Children’s Park at Venketa Nagar. The workers raised slogans criticising the government for lack of proper maintenance of the park. The party said the play equipment is damaged beyond use. The pedestrian walkway inside the park has also sustained damages. The protest was also to highlight the poor lighting facility inside the park, a statement here said.

