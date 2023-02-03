ADVERTISEMENT

CPI slams Union Budget for ignoring jobs, healthcare and social security

February 03, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Budget failed to address the issues of labour welfare, social security to unorganised workers, quality education, healthcare, employment opportunities and welfare schemes to the poor and downtrodden. says CPI State secretary

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary A.M. Saleem | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The CPI in Puducherry has slammed the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a “jugglery of words” and lacking substance in spheres such as job generation, healthcare and social security for the underprivileged.

CPI State secretary A.M. Saleem, said in a statement that the Union Budget had failed to address the issues of labour welfare, social security to unorganised workers, quality education, healthcare, employment opportunities and welfare schemes to the poor and downtrodden.

Holding that the seven priorities — termed “Saptarshi” — listed in the Budget were nothing new, Mr. Saleem said that without any rational steps to address the issue of unemployment, priority to youth power could be realised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The substantial cut in allocation for MGNREGS , from ₹72,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore, would result in further reduction of mandays of work which is presently at 40 due to the shortfall in allocation for the fiscal 22-23. This will deprive the rural job seekers of their employment.

While the Budget boasts of providing free food to 40 crore poor people during COVID-19 pandemic, the means to be have been able to do so, is attributable to the socialist economic activities and five year plans pursued by the governments in power earlier.

Inclusive growth is not possible without due consideration of the interests and development of States and Union Territories. Moreover, the allocation of ₹10,000 crore was not sufficient for rural infrastructure development.

New banking regulations are aimed at doling out more finances to big corporates and business houses. The Budget also lacked emphasis in strengthening the macroeconomic structure, Mr. Saleem said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US