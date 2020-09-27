CPI slams Puducherry Lt. Governor and AIADMK for their stand on agitation

The Communist Party of India on Sunday slammed Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK legislator A. Anbalagan for opposing the protest planned by the Congress and alliance parties on Monday against the farm bills.
In a statement, CPI secretary A.M. Saleem said political parties have a right to stage agitations against the Centre for passing the Agriculture Bills in an “undemocratic” manner. Ms. Bedi was taking forward her pro-BJP politics by opposing the agitation, he said.
“During her tenure nothing good has happened to the people of Puducherry. She is trying to run a parallel Ministry,” the CPI leader said.
The AlADMK had no right to oppose the agitation as its party leader Mr. Anbalagan himself had staged a protest in front of Raj Nivas during the time of pandemic. “Where was his concern on spread of coronavirus when he staged the agitation,” Mr Saleem said.
