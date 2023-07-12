CPI slams Puducherry government for diluting LPG cylinder subsidy scheme

July 12, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has criticised the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry for not maintaining uniformity in the implementation of the LPG cylinder subsidy scheme.

Party secretary A. M Saleem, in a statement, said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had announced in the budget, the provision of a subsidy of ₹300 per cylinder per month, to all ration card holders. But now, the government has retracted its commitment to provide the same subsidy amount to BPL and APL card holders. The notification issued by the government allows BPL families to get ₹300 for the cylinder every month, while APL families will only get ₹150. The government has diluted the original scheme, he said.

“This is an act of betrayal. The government should amend the notification so that all consumers get the same subsidy amount. The subsidy amount is nothing when compared to the steep hike in the price of cooking gas,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party also criticised the Centralised Admission Committee for its decision to implement 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in admissions to higher education institutions. Political parties and social organisations in Puducherry have held several protests against the EWS quota. Moreover, there was no authentic data to show the number of people eligible for the quota among forward communities in the UT, Mr. Saleem said.

Mr. Saleem also sought the intervention of the Chief Minister to stop the implementation of the EWS quota in admissions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.