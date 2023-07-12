HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI slams Puducherry government for diluting LPG cylinder subsidy scheme

The party’s secretary, A.M. Saleem, in a statement, said the government had betrayed residents as the ₹300 subsidy promised in the budget will now only be given to BPL ration card holders, while APL card holders will get only ₹150

July 12, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has criticised the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry for not maintaining uniformity in the implementation of the LPG cylinder subsidy scheme. 

Party secretary A. M Saleem, in a statement, said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had announced in the budget, the provision of a subsidy of ₹300 per cylinder per month, to all ration card holders. But now, the government has retracted its commitment to provide the same subsidy amount to BPL and APL card holders. The notification issued by the government allows BPL families to get ₹300 for the cylinder every month, while APL families will only get ₹150. The government has diluted the original scheme, he said. 

“This is an act of betrayal. The government should amend the notification so that all consumers get the same subsidy amount. The subsidy amount is nothing when compared to the steep hike in the price of cooking gas,” he said. 

The party also criticised the Centralised Admission Committee for its decision to implement 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in admissions to higher education institutions. Political parties and social organisations in Puducherry have held several protests against the EWS quota. Moreover, there was no authentic data to show the number of people eligible for the quota among forward communities in the UT, Mr. Saleem said.

Mr. Saleem also sought the intervention of the Chief Minister to stop the implementation of the EWS quota in admissions.

Related Topics

Puducherry / welfare / budgets and budgeting / Reservation / education / higher education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.