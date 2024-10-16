CPI seeks L-G’s intervention for a textile park in Puducherry

The CPI has, in a memorandum to Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan, urged his intervention in establishing a textile park in Puducherry under the PM MITRA scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

A CPI delegation led by AM Saleem, State secretary, met the Lt. Governor and submitted the memorandum that presented the case for a textile hub in Puducherry which was also a prime aspiration of the people here.

Puducherry qualifies for a textile park under the PM MITRA scheme since it has a vibrant legacy of thriving textie mills until few decades back. The place was once a hub of cotton textiles with enterprises such Anglo French Textiles, Swadeshi Cotton Mills and Bharathi Textile mills started in the 19th century making significant contributions to the socio economic development of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The industrial profile of the capital city during French governance was mainly due to the three textile mills. After Independence, during the 1970s two mills, Bharathi Mills and Swadeshi Cotton, were vested with the National Textiles Corporation to avert their closure. In 1985, the AFT, which remained closed for three years was taken over by the Pondicherry Textiles Corporation by way of a legislation.

While during the period up to 2014 the AFT employed 7500 workers and netted foreign exchange to a tune of Rs.152 crore, subsequently a host of factors, primarily policy-related, led to its decline in a competive market. The reluctance of successive Governments to refurbish and run the mills had led to their closure, the CPI said.

The memorandum reasoned that the textile industry in Puducherry, if offered proper patronage, had potential to flourish again and add socio-economic value.. The memorandum suggested that an integrated textiles value chain starting from spinning to manufacturing at a single location. In addition to generating jobs and revenue, fashion tourism that combines the nische segment of market, creativity, culture and shopping could also develop.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appreciating Mr. Kailashnathan’s recent visit to the now defunct AFT to possibly explore possibilities for revamping the mills, the memorandum noted that the Government seemed to be mulling alternative plans to a revival of the enterprise.

The memorandum also pointed out that K. Subbarayan, MP and AITUC National vice president had met the Secretary of Textiles Ministry for getting Puducherry included in PM MITRA Scheme. The Textile Secretary had assured to respond positively if the Government of Puducherry approaches with a proposal.

Though the Puducherry Industries Minister had announced in the Assembly that a textile park would be established, no sincere effort has followed in this regard, the memorandum said.

It sought the Lt. Governor’s intervention in persuading the Centre to acceded to the textile park plea by including puducherry in the PM MITRA scheme.

K. Sethu Selvam, CPI Assistant Secretary I.Dinesh Ponniah, National Council member V.S.Abishegam, AITUC Honoray President and R.Anthony, treasurer were part of the delegation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.