CPI seeks early conduct of local bodies polls in Puducherry

‘State Election Commission has withdrawn reservation for OBCs and STs altogether, which is a blow to principles of social justice’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for early completion of modalities to facilitate the conduct of the long-pending local bodies elections in the Union Territory.

CPI secretary A. M. Saleem, said in a statement, that the anomalies caused in providing reservation for OBCs and Scheduled Tribes communities had paved the way for delay in the conduct of local bodies election.

The State Election Commission, instead of removing the anomalies as directed by the Madras High Court, had opted to withdraw reservation for OBCs and STs altogether, which was a blow to the principles of social justice, Mr. Saleem said.

The panel constituted in December last year, with retired Justice K K Sasidharan to collect data and submit suggestions for providing reservation for OBCs and STs, has to submit its report within six months. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission had convened the meeting of all political parties. But without honouring the proposals of the political parties, Returning Officers had been appointed, the CPI leader said.

While on the one hand, the activities of the panel as per the stated terms of reference is not known, the SEC was ignoring the suggestions of the political parties. Mr. Saleem demanded that the panel headed by Mr. Sasidharan function in a transparent manner and the suggestions of all political parties, social and welfare organisations should be heard, the CPI leader said.

He urged the NDA government to expedite measures for early conduct of local bodies elections with due reservations for OBCs and STs.