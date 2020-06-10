CPI seeks amendment to CENTAC medical admission process

PUDUCHERRY

10 June 2020 15:00 IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Puducherry unit has urged the government to amend the admission process for CENTAC medical seats to ensure that native students are not deprived of their quota.

In a letter to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday, CPI local unit secretary A.M. Saleem said the admission process followed at present was an injustice to native students of the UT.

The admission process based on submission of residence certificate snatched away around 5,000 seats by “non- genuine residents.”

The residence certificates were issued to students based on their attending five successive classes preceding their qualifying examination or parents working in UT continuously for five years. Children of government servants serving for continuous three years were also eligible for residence certificate, Mr. Saleem said.

The criteria followed by the government deprived several native students their legitimate right to get admission, he said adding the procedure should be amended to give importance to native as well as domicile students.

Children of parents who have resided here for 15 years and those students who have studied for a period of seven years and appeared for board examination could be considered as domicile students.

Also, students of government employees who have served in UT for a period of ten years should also be considered, the letter said.