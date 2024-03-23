GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI seeks action against BJP for MCC violation

March 23, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that the IT teams formed by the BJP for voter inducement have violated the model code of conduct (MCC).

In the complaint, A.M. Saleem, CPI State secretary, said these persons were engaged in propagating, through mobile phones, certain Central schemes as benefits doled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alleging that the IT wing of the BJP was involved in “mischievous” propaganda and canvassing of votes, the petition called for initiating appropriate action against the party functionaries involved in MCC violation, in the interests of a free and fair election.

