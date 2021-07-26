Puducherry

CPI seeks 50% govt. quota in private medical colleges

The Communist Party of India has reiterated its demand for 50% quota for government-sponsored local students in private medical colleges in the Union Territory.

In a statement, party secretary A.M. Saleem on Sunday said the previous Congress government in the U.T. had prepared a draft Bill on the subject. The former Lt. Governor had forwarded the draft to the Union Home Ministry. The N.R. Congress-led government should get the law enacted, he said.

The party also wanted 10% quota for government school students in private medical colleges.


