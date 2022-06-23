CPI reiterates demand for recall of L-G

Party passes resolution urging the Centre to recall L-G as she is running a parallel government

The Communist Party of India has reiterated its demand for the recall of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. The CPI State council meeting held here on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to recall Dr. Soundararajan as she was running a parallel government.

CPI secretary A. M. Saleem said her continuation as Lt. Governor was against democratic norms and spirit of the Constitution. Even a year after her appointment, Dr. Soundararajan remained as a Lt. Governor with additional charge.

Additional charges are for a brief period, he said, seeking answers from the Union Government on the necessity to have a Lt. Governor for the Union Territory with just additional charge.

The party also condemned the Lt. Governor for her statement asking political parties not to politicise Agnipath, the new military recruitment scheme introduced by the Centre. Her statement showed that she was not concerned about the unemployed youth of the Union Territory, the resolution said.

The council also asked the government to immediately open the Public Distribution System outlets in the Union Territory. The government should reopen the shops and start distribution of essential items through the outlets.

The meeting also passed a resolution against the mushrooming culture of spas and pubs in the Union Territory. The meeting also expressed concern about the growing menace of drugs, especially sale of ganja.