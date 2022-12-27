ADVERTISEMENT

CPI reiterates demand for re-opening of ration shops in Puducherry

December 27, 2022 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India has reiterated its demand for re-opening the Public Distribution System outlets in the Union Territory.

The party’s Puducherry secretary A. M. Saleem said in a statement that there was no point in keeping the ration shops closed in the Union Territory alone, when the Union government itself had decided to continue grain distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The Centre had decided to provide free ration to 81.35 crore poor people under the Act for one year, and it would bear the entire cost, he said.

In the Union Territory alone, the rations shops had remained shut for several years. Instead of distributing rice, the territorial administration was transferring the cost of the rice to the accounts of the beneficiaries, he added.

The AlNRC-BJP coalition had listed re-opening of ration shops as a matter in the agenda for governance in its manifesto for the Assembly election. “Now, with the Centre itself deciding to supply free grain, the territorial administration should re-open the ration shops for rice distribution,” he added.

