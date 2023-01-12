CPI reiterates demand for abolishing the post of Governor

January 12, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has reiterated its demand for abolishing the post of Governor following the events that had unfolded in the Tamil Nadu Assembly recently.

Party secretary A. M. Saleem said in a statement that the post of Governor and Lt. Governor should be abolished through an amendment to the Constitution. ‘The appointment of Governor goes against the concept of federalism. All democratic forces should come together to demand abolition of the post through an amendment to the Constitution,” he said.

The BJP was trying to usurp the rights of the State government in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala. In Puducherry, Lt.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan played a crucial role in toppling an elected government, he said.

“The conduct of the Tamil Nadu Governor was unprecedented in the history of legislature. Secular and democratic forces should jointly fight to abolish the post of Governor,” Mr. Saleem said.