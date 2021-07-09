CPI questions the need to spend ₹300 crore for new Assembly

The Communist Party of India has questioned the necessity to spend ₹300 crore for a new Legislative Assembly building at a time of financial crisis.

In a statement on Thursday, party secretary A. M. Saleem said that the government should be concentrating on providing relief to people during the pandemic.

"People are financially down due to COVID-19. The government should be using funds to provide financial assistance and essential commodities to the people. The government should get funds for such purpose from the Centre,” he said.

The construction of the new Assembly could be taken up after the Union Territory recovers from the financial crisis and repays the legacy loan, he said.

He also questioned the lack of transparency in implementing the project. The Assembly is the temple of democracy and people of the Union Territory are well aware on how the BJP had destroyed democracy by directly appointing three of their members as nominated legislators.