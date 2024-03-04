CPI questions Rangasamy’s decision to give Pondy LS seat to BJP

March 04, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has questioned the decision of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to part with the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat to his ruling ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, despite the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, refusing to accord Statehood for Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, party local unit secretary A.M Saleem said the All India N R Congress was formed by Mr. Rangasamy with the objective to gain Statehood for Puducherry.

“After its alliance with the BJP, the AINRC gave up on the issue of appointment of three nominated legislators and on Rajya Sabha seat. The Central government has ruled out Statehood for Puducherry and now the AINRC has given up on its claim for the Lok Sabha seat too. This means, the Chief Minister has completely surrendered to the BJP,” he said.

He also announced the decision of the CPI to hold protest demanding reopening of ration shops and textile mills in Puducherry. Women members of the party’s feeder organisations would submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister on March 6 urging him to utilise the schemes offered by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India to obtain essentials at a subsidised rate for supply through PDS outlets in Puducherry, he said.

Another memorandum would be submitted by the party on March 19 urging the Chief Minister to take up with the Centre to include U.T. under PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme for reopening of textile mills in Puducherry.