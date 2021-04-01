CPI promises to strive for Statehood

The Communist Party of India has promised to strive to obtain Statehood for the Union Territory after the April 6 Assembly election.

The party manifesto, released here on Wednesday, stated that obtaining Statehood for Puducherry was the only solution for the problems confronted by the Union Territory. The manifesto was released by national secretary of CPI K. Narayana at the party office.

Citing the recent developments where the elected government was engaged in a tug of war with the Centre and previous Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, the party said getting Statehood for the Union Territory was the only long-term solution. The party manifesto promised to press for waiver of legacy loan taken by the successive governments.

The party also came down heavily on the Centre for toppling the Congress government using three nominated legislators belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party promised to take up the conduct of local body election if the party nominee was elected in the poll.

The manifesto also promised to revive economic growth by strengthening the public sector undertakings, including textile mills and cooperative sector.

The CPI is fighting the Assembly election in alliance with Congress, DMK and VCK and other constituents of Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance. The CPI has fielded its nominee K. Sethu Selvam against AINRC chief N. Rangasamy from Thattanchavady constituency for the Assembly poll.