CPI plans events to observe Puducherry Liberation Day

October 30, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will be organising events in all the 30 Assembly constituencies on the occasion of Puducherry Liberation Day observed every year on November 1.

Party secretary A. M. Saleem, in a statement, said the party workers would be administering a pledge on Wednesday to “liberate” Puducherry from the control of the BJP and the Union government. Mr. Saleem said the latter treats the Union Territory like a “slave”.

“The CPI played a major role in the liberation of Puducherry from the French rule. Now, we will fight for its liberation from the clutches of the BJP and the Union government,” he said.

