CPI objects move to recruit retired teachers in government schools

November 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government should withdraw the order to appoint retired teachers on a contract basis as the move would spoil the chances of qualified graduates getting teaching jobs, says party secretary.

The Hindu Bureau

CPI Puducherry Local Unit Secretary, A.M. Saleem | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Communist Party of India has taken objection to the move by Puducherry government to recruit retired teachers as a step towards filling up vacancies in schools.

Party’s Puducherry secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said the government should withdraw the order to appoint retired teachers on a contract basis as the move would spoil the chances of qualified graduates getting teaching jobs.

Stating the order was against the recruitment rules, the CPI leader said hundreds of B. Ed graduates are waiting for employment opportunities. Filling up vacant teaching posts in government schools on a contract basis with retired teachers was not a solution, he added. 

“Hundreds of B. Ed graduates have registered with our Employment Exchange. Several teaching graduates are working in private schools with meagre salary. Recruitment of these qualified students in government schools will be of great help to them. So, the government should immediately withdraw the order to appoint retired teachers,” he added.

