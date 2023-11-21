HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI objects move to recruit retired teachers in government schools

The government should withdraw the order to appoint retired teachers on a contract basis as the move would spoil the chances of qualified graduates getting teaching jobs, says party secretary.

November 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
CPI Puducherry Local Unit Secretary, A.M. Saleem

CPI Puducherry Local Unit Secretary, A.M. Saleem | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Communist Party of India has taken objection to the move by Puducherry government to recruit retired teachers as a step towards filling up vacancies in schools.

Party’s Puducherry secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said the government should withdraw the order to appoint retired teachers on a contract basis as the move would spoil the chances of qualified graduates getting teaching jobs.

Stating the order was against the recruitment rules, the CPI leader said hundreds of B. Ed graduates are waiting for employment opportunities. Filling up vacant teaching posts in government schools on a contract basis with retired teachers was not a solution, he added. 

“Hundreds of B. Ed graduates have registered with our Employment Exchange. Several teaching graduates are working in private schools with meagre salary. Recruitment of these qualified students in government schools will be of great help to them. So, the government should immediately withdraw the order to appoint retired teachers,” he added.

Related Topics

Communist Party of India / Puducherry / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.