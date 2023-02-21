ADVERTISEMENT

CPI national council to be held from February 25 to 28

February 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The national council will be deliberating on various issues faced by the people and country at large under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India will hold its national council meeting for four days, starting February 25, in Puducherry, party regional unit secretary A. M. Saleem has said. 

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry on Tuesday, he said around 150 delegates from across the country will be participating in the national council. 

The national council will be deliberating on various issues faced by the people and country at large under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The leaders would discuss ways to put a united opposition against Mr. Modi. 

As part of the council meeting, a seminar on the role of Governors and Lieutenant Governors will be held on February 26. National leaders of Left parties and other likeminded political parties would participate in the seminar. A session would also be held on Statehood for Puducherry, he added. 

He also questioned the NDA government in Puducherry for disconnecting power connections in the name of collecting electricity bill. The government cannot disturb the poor by disconnecting their connection especially when examinations for students have started, he said.

The party also sought a white paper on those having power bills for more than ₹ 50,000 and still pending.

